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Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 and 1st Marine Corps District lead the Freedom 250 Run with various partners and allies in Manhattan, New York, July 7, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka)