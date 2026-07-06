U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a structured workout during the Back2Basics program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 9, 2026. The program reflects the Department of War’s emphasis on readiness by helping Airmen build the knowledge, confidence and consistency needed to meet physical fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9796801
|VIRIN:
|260609-F-IB373-1369
|Resolution:
|5415x3603
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen
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