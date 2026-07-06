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    Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

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    Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a structured workout during the Back2Basics program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 9, 2026. The program reflects the Department of War’s emphasis on readiness by helping Airmen build the knowledge, confidence and consistency needed to meet physical fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9796801
    VIRIN: 260609-F-IB373-1369
    Resolution: 5415x3603
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen
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    TAGS

    ACC
    fit to fight
    Force Support Squadron
    JBLE
    Back2Basics
    fitness

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