Back2Basics: A program building long-term fitness habits in Airmen

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U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a structured workout during the Back2Basics program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 9, 2026. The program reflects the Department of War’s emphasis on readiness by helping Airmen build the knowledge, confidence and consistency needed to meet physical fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)