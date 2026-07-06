An early morning scenic photo of the Garrison Dam powerhouse looking south at the downstream side of the Missouri River. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:32
|Photo ID:
|9796579
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-KS317-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Dam Powerhouse [Image 4 of 4], by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.