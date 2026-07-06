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    Garrison Dam Powerhouse [Image 1 of 4]

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    Garrison Dam Powerhouse

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    An early morning scenic photo of the Garrison Dam powerhouse looking south at the downstream side of the Missouri River. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9796570
    VIRIN: 260625-A-KS317-1002
    Resolution: 5933x4027
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Dam Powerhouse [Image 4 of 4], by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Garrison Dam Powerhouse, Hydropower, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

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