VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 24, 2026) - Vice Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, receives a brief from defense industry professionals at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story as part of Exercise Lanternfish 2026. Exercise Lanternfish is a capability development and demonstration event designed to enhance US Navy, AUKUS, and defense industry interoperability in defensive subsea and seabed warfare (SSW). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 10:25
|Photo ID:
|9796557
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-KK394-1198
|Resolution:
|5504x5104
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Submarine Force Commander Highlights Innovation, AUKUS Integration at Exercise Lanternfish 26
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