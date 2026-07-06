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    Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 24, 2026) - Vice Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, receives a brief from defense industry professionals at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story as part of Exercise Lanternfish 2026. Exercise Lanternfish is a capability development and demonstration event designed to enhance US Navy, AUKUS, and defense industry interoperability in defensive subsea and seabed warfare (SSW). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9796554
    VIRIN: 260624-N-KK394-1032
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026
    Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026
    Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026
    Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026

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    TAGS

    anti-submarine warfare
    defense industry
    JEBLCFS
    Unmanned undersea vehicle
    Lanternfish
    Exercise Lanternfish 2026

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