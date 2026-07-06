Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, Visits Exercise Lanternfish 2026

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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 24, 2026) - Vice Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic Fleet, receives a brief from defense industry professionals at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story as part of Exercise Lanternfish 2026. Exercise Lanternfish is a capability development and demonstration event designed to enhance US Navy, AUKUS, and defense industry interoperability in defensive subsea and seabed warfare (SSW). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)