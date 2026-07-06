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    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano [Image 4 of 5]

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    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Marking the latest milestone in its history, the Army has expanded the capabilities of the M139 Volcano System with the first remote firing of the Autonomous Volcano next generation obstacle emplacement capability.

    The demonstration took place at Camp Grayling, MI on May 19 during three days of hands-on training and included distinguished visitors from the United Kingdom’s Assistant Head Ground Maneuver Directorate - Col. James Fern, the Engineer Commandant, Col. Tim Hudson, and Future Capabilities Director, Col. Hector Montemayor.

    The Autonomous Volcano system uses the reliable M139 Volcano mine dispenser, which can lay up to 960 mines to create a barrier about 120 meters wide and 1,100 meters long. It is mounted on the Palletized Load System (PLS) A1 truck and operates with an autonomous By-Wire/Active Safety Kit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9796545
    VIRIN: 260707-A-GY890-1004
    Resolution: 1101x618
    Size: 242.66 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano
    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano
    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano
    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano
    Warfighter milestone: Soldiers successfully remote fire next generation obstacle emplacement capability Autonomous Volcano

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