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U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)