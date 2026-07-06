(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026. [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026.

    VENEZUELA

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Cody Scott 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9796334
    VIRIN: 260706-N-N3764-1003
    Resolution: 1937x2171
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026. [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Cody Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026.
    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026.
    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026.
    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026.
    U.S. Navy Sailors stage water donated by the Netherlands for transfer aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while underway off the coast of Venezuela, July 2, 2026.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Venearthquake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery