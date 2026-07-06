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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest [Image 8 of 9]

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Pop band “Cherry Bomb” performs at the 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest, July 4 at the Baumholder Airfield. The garrison co-hosted the three-day festival with the District and City of Baumholder to honor 75 years of German-American partnership in the region and 250 years of U.S. independence. The event drew crowds of Germans and Americans alike, with upwards of 20,000 guests estimated to have attended on July 4. Fest goers enjoyed live music and entertainment, fair food, carnival rides, military displays and a fireworks display to mark America’s 250th Independence Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Christine June)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 05:48
    Photo ID: 9796244
    VIRIN: 260704-A-A4479-1008
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest

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