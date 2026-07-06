USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest

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BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Fest goers enjoy food and drinks at the 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest, July 4 at the Baumholder Airfield. The garrison co-hosted the three-day festival with the District and City of Baumholder to honor 75 years of German-American partnership in the region and 250 years of U.S. independence. The event drew crowds of Germans and Americans alike, with upwards of 20,000 guests estimated to have attended on July 4. Fest goers enjoyed live music and entertainment, fair food, carnival rides, military displays and a fireworks display to mark America’s 250th Independence Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Bastian Roselt)