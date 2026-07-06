CARAT Thailand 2026 Office Call

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SATTAHIP, Thailand - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, greets Royal Thai Navy Vice Adm. Songkrit Chatngern, deputy commander in chief of the Royal Thai Fleet, during an office call at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters as part of exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026, June 6, 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)