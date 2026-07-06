Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport

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Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves is frocked to the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) by Capt. Allen Willey, commodore of Naval Construction Regiment TWO TWO, during a ceremony attended by family and leadership in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2026. Frocking authorizes Graves to wear the insignia of his next higher rank prior to official promotion.