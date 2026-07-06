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    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport [Image 1 of 4]

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    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves is frocked to the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) by Capt. Allen Willey, commodore of Naval Construction Regiment TWO TWO, during a ceremony attended by family and leadership in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2026. Frocking authorizes Graves to wear the insignia of his next higher rank prior to official promotion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 04:48
    Photo ID: 9796187
    VIRIN: 260707-N-NO901-1001
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport
    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport
    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport
    Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport

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