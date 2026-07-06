Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves Recognized During Frocking Ceremony in Gulfport

Lt. j.g. Fletcher Graves is frocked to the rank of lieutenant (junior grade) by Capt. Allen Willey, commodore of Naval Construction Regiment TWO TWO, during a ceremony attended by family and leadership in Gulfport, Miss., July 2, 2026. Frocking authorizes Graves to wear the insignia of his next higher rank prior to official promotion.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9796187
|VIRIN:
|260707-N-NO901-1001
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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