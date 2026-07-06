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    Task Force Philippines receive care packages [Image 2 of 2]

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    Task Force Philippines receive care packages

    PHILIPPINES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Task Force - Philippines

    U.S. service members assigned to Task Force Philippines (TF-P) receive care packages donated by a nonprofit organization from Fort Worth, Texas, during an all hands call onboard Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, July 2, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 02:22
    Photo ID: 9796093
    VIRIN: 260702-N-AS200-2030
    Resolution: 4027x2680
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Philippines receive care packages [Image 2 of 2], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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