Task Force Philippines receive care packages

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Korth, director, Task Force Philippines (TF-P), center, and U.S. service members assigned to TF-P, receive care packages donated by a nonprofit organization from Fort Worth, Texas, during an all hands call onboard Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, July 2, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) in order to achieve unity of effort for USPACOM military activities in the Philippines and enhance AFP’s ability to achieve CADC objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)