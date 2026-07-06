JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test

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U.S. Army Military Academy West Point Cadet Jaden Jang, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, ties a knot to create a rope bridge in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 25, 2026. The event trains candidates in ways to navigate the jungle’s demanding terrain in a quick and efficient manner. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)