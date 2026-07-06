U.S. Army Military Academy West Point Cadet Jaden Jang, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, ties a knot to create a rope bridge in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 25, 2026. The event trains candidates in ways to navigate the jungle’s demanding terrain in a quick and efficient manner. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9795936
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-WU359-1024
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.