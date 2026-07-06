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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test [Image 10 of 10]

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Military Academy West Point Cadet Jaden Jang, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, ties a knot to create a rope bridge in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 25, 2026. The event trains candidates in ways to navigate the jungle’s demanding terrain in a quick and efficient manner. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9795936
    VIRIN: 260625-A-WU359-1024
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test

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