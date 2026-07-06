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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test [Image 9 of 10]

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Gausepohl, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, creates a rope bridge in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 25, 2026. The training develops jungle survival skills and reinforces interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian partners, enhancing their ability to operate together in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9795934
    VIRIN: 260625-A-WU359-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test
    JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    interopability
    Partnership
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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