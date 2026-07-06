U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Gausepohl, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, creates a rope bridge in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 25, 2026. The training develops jungle survival skills and reinforces interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian partners, enhancing their ability to operate together in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9795934
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-WU359-1023
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.