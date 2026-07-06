JOTC-P 26-06: Z-Pulley and Rope Bridge test

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Gausepohl, a candidate in the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, creates a rope bridge in Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, June 25, 2026. The training develops jungle survival skills and reinforces interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian partners, enhancing their ability to operate together in a jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)