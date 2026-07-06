Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Singapore Navy Chief Warrant Officer Seck Wai Kong, Master Chief Navy, middle right, discusses expeditionary diving capabilities with Cmdr. Eric Bokhoven, commanding officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11, left, and Chief Warrant Officer Chet Schroeder, EODMU-11, middle left, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)