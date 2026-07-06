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    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026 [Image 3 of 6]

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    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Republic of Singapore Navy Chief Warrant Officer Seck Wai Kong, Master Chief Navy,, left, speaks with Command Master Chief Scott Wandell, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11, middle, and Cmdr. Eric Bokhoven, commanding officer of EODMU-11, right, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 3, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:31
    Photo ID: 9795705
    VIRIN: 260703-N-DP708-1083
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026
    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026
    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026
    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026
    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026
    Master Chief Navy for the Republic of Singapore visits Navy Expeditionary Compound during Rimpac 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
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    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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