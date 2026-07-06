A U.S. Marine with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, fire a BGM-71 Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wireless-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 2, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9795690
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-MO098-1418
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.86 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.