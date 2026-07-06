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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range [Image 10 of 12]

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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, fire a BGM-71 Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wireless-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Southern Jackaroo at Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 2, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a trilateral training event between the armed forces of Australia, Japan, and the United States that builds combined combat readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 20:39
    Photo ID: 9795689
    VIRIN: 260702-M-MO098-1397
    Resolution: 6893x4598
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range
    Southern Jackaroo 26: MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range

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    Townsville
    MRF-D
    V/15
    Southern Jackaroo
    Marines
    USMC

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