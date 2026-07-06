Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion, conduct nighttime aircraft maintenance operations at Tactical Assembly Area Panther in preparation for gunnery training. The maintenance operations ensure aircraft readiness and support the unit’s ability to conduct aviation missions in operational environments.
Photo courtesy of unit.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2026 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9795629
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-IY924-6450
|Resolution:
|1166x754
|Size:
|198.16 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Bridget Pittman-Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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