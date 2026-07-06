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    1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training [Image 2 of 3]

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    1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion, conduct nighttime aircraft maintenance operations at Tactical Assembly Area Panther in preparation for gunnery training. The maintenance operations ensure aircraft readiness and support the unit’s ability to conduct aviation missions in operational environments.

    Photo courtesy of unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 18:59
    Photo ID: 9795629
    VIRIN: 260601-A-IY924-6450
    Resolution: 1166x754
    Size: 198.16 KB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Bridget Pittman-Blackwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training
    1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training
    1st Battalion, 130th Attack Battalion Annual Training

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    ncng
    nationalguard
    annualtraining
    aviation

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