INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park

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U.S. Marines and Sailors interact with civilians during an aircraft static display in Eisenhower Park, East Meadows, New York, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen)