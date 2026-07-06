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    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park [Image 8 of 9]

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    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors interact with civilians during an aircraft static display in Eisenhower Park, East Meadows, New York, July 5, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 17:29
    Photo ID: 9795490
    VIRIN: 260705-M-UC992-1131
    Resolution: 7855x5237
    Size: 14.77 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ethan Claassen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park
    INR 250 U.S. Marine and Navy Static Display at Eisenhower Park

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    TAGS

    INR250, International Naval Review, USMC News, America 250, Blue Green Team, SAIL250ATLANTIC

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