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    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 5]

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    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    U.S.S. Oklahoma SSN 802 Commissioning Committee visits the 138th Fighter Wing, "Tulsa Vipers", July 6, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Construction is currently underway on the state's new namesake—a stealthy, Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine. Upon her commissioning in 2029, she will officially join the U.S. Navy fleet. The ceremony's pivotal moment will come when the Commanding Officer and crew formally board the vessel, bringing the ship to life. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9795010
    VIRIN: 260706-Z-UN332-1005
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing
    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing
    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing
    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing
    U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing

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    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    #TulsaANG #AirForce #OKGuard #USAF
    #USSOklahoma #SSN802 #138thFighterWing #AirNationalGuard

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