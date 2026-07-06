U.S.S. Oklahoma Commissioning Committee for SSN 802 Connects with 138th Fighter Wing

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U.S.S. Oklahoma SSN 802 Commissioning Committee visits the 138th Fighter Wing, "Tulsa Vipers", July 6, 2026, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. Construction is currently underway on the state's new namesake—a stealthy, Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine. Upon her commissioning in 2029, she will officially join the U.S. Navy fleet. The ceremony's pivotal moment will come when the Commanding Officer and crew formally board the vessel, bringing the ship to life. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)