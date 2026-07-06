USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Praesidentin des Deutschen Bundestages Julia Kloeckner delivers remarks during the German-American friendship reception ceremony at the Rheinlander, Smith Barracks, Germany, July 03, 2026. District Mayor Bernd Alsfasser and City Mayor Guenther Jung hosted an official anniversary reception at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks to celebrate "75 Years of German-American Partnership in Baumholder and 250 Years of the United States of America." The reception, co-hosted alongside U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leadership, marked the official commencement of a joint, multi-day festival designed to honor seven and a half decades of strong community integration and shared history between the local German population and stationed American forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)