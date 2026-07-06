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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception [Image 6 of 7]

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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Daryl Averill 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Ministerpraesident Rheinland-Pfalz, Gordon Schnieder delivers remarks during the German-American friendship reception ceremony at the Rheinlander, Smith Barracks, Germany, July 03, 2026. District Mayor Bernd Alsfasser and City Mayor Guenther Jung hosted an official anniversary reception at the Rheinlander Club on Smith Barracks to celebrate "75 Years of German-American Partnership in Baumholder and 250 Years of the United States of America." The reception, co-hosted alongside U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leadership, marked the official commencement of a joint, multi-day festival designed to honor seven and a half decades of strong community integration and shared history between the local German population and stationed American forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 11:34
    Photo ID: 9794841
    VIRIN: 260703-A-JE663-1006
    Resolution: 5569x3713
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception [Image 7 of 7], by Daryl Averill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception
    USAG Rheinland Pfalz 75/250 German-American Friendship Festival Reception

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