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    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade [Image 11 of 22]

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    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Gavin Graham 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    NAS Fallon Sailors and Civilians participate in the City of Fallon's 4th of July and America 250 Parade in downtown Fallon. This years Grand Marshal was NAS Fallon's Commanding Officer CAPT Michael Haymon.

    Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9794833
    VIRIN: 260704-O-FR705-4994
    Resolution: 4075x2717
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade [Image 22 of 22], by Gavin Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade
    NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade

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    NAS Fallon
    NASF
    U.S. Navy
    FR705

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