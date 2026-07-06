NAS Fallon in City of Fallon 4th of July America 250 Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAS Fallon Sailors and Civilians participate in the City of Fallon's 4th of July and America 250 Parade in downtown Fallon. This years Grand Marshal was NAS Fallon's Commanding Officer CAPT Michael Haymon.



Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)