BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation

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Last week, BACH celebrated the graduation of two outstanding Soldiers from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP). During the ceremony, 1st Lt. Zachary McClain and 1st Lt. Deanna South officially graduated as Physician Assistants, were promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant, and proudly took both the Oath of Office and the Physician Assistant Oath.

The ceremony also included the time-honored tradition of receiving their first salute, marking an important milestone in their military and medical careers. Guest speaker Dr. Michael Pstitt, clinical pharmacist at BACH, shared remarks recognizing their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to patient care.

Please join us in congratulating 1st Lt. McClain and 1st Lt. South on this incredible achievement and wishing them continued success as they begin this next chapter of service in Army Medicine.