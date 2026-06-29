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    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation [Image 11 of 14]

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    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Last week, BACH celebrated the graduation of two outstanding Soldiers from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP). During the ceremony, 1st Lt. Zachary McClain and 1st Lt. Deanna South officially graduated as Physician Assistants, were promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant, and proudly took both the Oath of Office and the Physician Assistant Oath.
    The ceremony also included the time-honored tradition of receiving their first salute, marking an important milestone in their military and medical careers. Guest speaker Dr. Michael Pstitt, clinical pharmacist at BACH, shared remarks recognizing their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to patient care.
    Please join us in congratulating 1st Lt. McClain and 1st Lt. South on this incredible achievement and wishing them continued success as they begin this next chapter of service in Army Medicine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9794625
    VIRIN: 260612-D-DQ133-1012
    Resolution: 7151x4767
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation [Image 14 of 14], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation
    BACH Conducts IPAP Graduation

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    MHS
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    Medical
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