RSS Steadfast (FFG 70) Hosts Luncheon During RIMPAC 2026

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260628-N-RP000-1265





JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Arlene V. Crews, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), right, pose for a photo with Lt. Col. Randy Peh, commanding officer of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Formidable-class guided-missile frigate RSS Steadfast (FFG 70), during a luncheon aboard the ship, June 28, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircrafts and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine Joy S. Nool)