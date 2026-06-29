RSS Steadfast (FFG 70) Hosts Luncheon During RIMPAC 2026

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260628-N-RP000-1260





JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Arlene V. Crews, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), center right, pose for a photo with Philippine Coast Guard Capt. Jomark Angue, commanding officer of the Gabriela Silang-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301), far left, Philippine Navy Capt. Paul Hechanova, commanding officer of the guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG 06), second left, Philippine Navy Capt. Ryan Bakabak, commander of Philippine Naval Task Group 84, center left, and Philippine Navy Cmdr. Kristoffer Ian Pelonia, executive officer of BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG 06), second right, during a luncheon aboard the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Formidable-class guided-missile frigate RSS Steadfast, June 28, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircrafts and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine Joy S. Nool)