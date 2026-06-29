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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night [Image 11 of 20]

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night

    MANOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Girl’s Basketball Youth Impact Program Draft Night, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. During this portion of the YIP, participants assembled alongside staff and military volunteers in the university’s auditorium to listen to their guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. Marie Rood, the 94th AAMDC G1 senior enlisted advisor, and were also chosen for their teams by the UH at Manoa’s Girl’s Basketball team members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9794446
    VIRIN: 260703-A-EM105-5699
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: MANOA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night [Image 20 of 20], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night

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    teamwork
    basketball
    volunteer
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    draft night

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