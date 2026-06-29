94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help kickoff the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2026 Girl's Youth Impact Program Draft Night

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the Girl’s Basketball Youth Impact Program Draft Night, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, July 2, 2026. During this portion of the YIP, participants assembled alongside staff and military volunteers in the university’s auditorium to listen to their guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. Marie Rood, the 94th AAMDC G1 senior enlisted advisor, and were also chosen for their teams by the UH at Manoa’s Girl’s Basketball team members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)