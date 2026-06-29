Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Pietrowiak, right, a motor transport maintenance chief with Staff Noncommisioned Officer Academy Hawaii, inspects Sgt. Bryan Vickers, an administrative specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during sergeant school at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 6, 2026. The course marks the first time a resident sergeant school has been conducted at MCAS Iwakuni, expanding professional military education opportunities for Marines stationed in Japan. Pietrowiak is a native of Wisconsin and Vickers is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)