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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School [Image 5 of 6]

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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Pietrowiak, left, a motor transport maintenance chief with Staff Noncommisioned Officer Academy Hawaii, inspects Sgt. Omar Rotiz, an aviation ordnance technician with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during sergeant school at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 6, 2026. The course marks the first time a resident sergeant school has been conducted at MCAS Iwakuni, expanding professional military education opportunities for Marines stationed in Japan. Pietrowiak is a native of Wisconsin and Rotiz is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 03:50
    Photo ID: 9794405
    VIRIN: 260706-M-RY694-1080
    Resolution: 6322x4215
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strengthens NCO Development Through Inaugural Sergeant School

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