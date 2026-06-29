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    George Washington Conducts Fast Rope Exercises [Image 13 of 13]

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    George Washington Conducts Fast Rope Exercises

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3, participates in a fast-rope exercise on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 4, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.06.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9794337
    VIRIN: 260704-N-OV586-2226
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Fast Rope Exercises [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    FastRope
    7thFleet
    USSGW
    EOD

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