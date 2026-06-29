Four F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, fly alongside the new Air Force One over the Washington, D.C., area, June 26, 2026. The flight served as a rehearsal for the HUGE 1 flyover held during the America 250 Independence Day celebration. The formation demonstrated the coordination and precision required for one of the nation's largest Independence Day aerial tributes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9794179
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-CC148-1015
|Resolution:
|7680x4320
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.