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    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal [Image 8 of 10]

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    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Four F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, fly alongside the new Air Force One over the Washington, D.C., area, June 26, 2026. The flight served as a rehearsal for the HUGE 1 flyover held during the America 250 Independence Day celebration. The formation demonstrated the coordination and precision required for one of the nation's largest Independence Day aerial tributes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 22:15
    Photo ID: 9794179
    VIRIN: 260624-F-CC148-1015
    Resolution: 7680x4320
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal
    Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal

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    flyover
    F-22 Raptor
    Air Force One
    President Donald J. Trump
    HUGE 1
    VC-25A - Air Force One

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