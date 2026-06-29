Aerial Imagery: F-22 Raptors fly with Air Force One during HUGE 1 rehearsal

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Four F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, fly alongside the new Air Force One over the Washington, D.C., area, June 26, 2026. The flight served as a rehearsal for the HUGE 1 flyover held during the America 250 Independence Day celebration. The formation demonstrated the coordination and precision required for one of the nation's largest Independence Day aerial tributes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)