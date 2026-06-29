CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary Saturday, July 4, 2026 onboard the installation's Berkey Field. The annual event offered live performances headlined by the 7th Fleet Band, a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)