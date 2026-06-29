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    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 20 of 20]

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    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary Saturday, July 4, 2026 onboard the installation's Berkey Field. The annual event offered live performances headlined by the 7th Fleet Band, a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9794173
    VIRIN: 260704-N-FG395-1663
    Resolution: 7780x5835
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 20 of 20], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
    CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    Fireworks
    Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

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