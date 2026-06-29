FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 4, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) hosted the Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary Saturday, July 4, 2026 onboard the installation's Berkey Field. The annual event offered live performances headlined by the 7th Fleet Band, a Home-Based Business Vendor's Market, carnival games, food trucks, and was capped off by a fireworks show. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9794170
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-FG395-1377
|Resolution:
|5212x3475
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Hosts Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary [Image 20 of 20], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.