INR250 Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review

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The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX 327) passes the USS Intrepid Museum and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York Harbor during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 in New York. The Parade of Sail marked the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services' enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Vlahos)