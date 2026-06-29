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    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks [Image 5 of 11]

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    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Community members, Soldiers, families and visitors attend the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Independence Day Celebration on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. The event brought together thousands of Soldiers, families and community members for live entertainment, family activities and fireworks, and featured performances by the 25th Infantry Division and 395th Army bands, the Scooter Brown Band and Chris Young.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 18:32
    Photo ID: 9793975
    VIRIN: 260704-A-TO519-1155
    Resolution: 3609x2707
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks [Image 11 of 11], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks
    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks

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    U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates 250 years of American independence at Schofield Barracks

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    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    America250
    U.S. Army Garrison - Hawaii
    freedom 250

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