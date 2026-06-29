U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates America's 250th at Schofield Barracks

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Community members, Soldiers, families and visitors attend the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Independence Day Celebration on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. The event brought together thousands of Soldiers, families and community members for live entertainment, family activities and fireworks, and featured performances by the 25th Infantry Division and 395th Army bands, the Scooter Brown Band and Chris Young.