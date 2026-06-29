(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party. [Image 39 of 42]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Lera League 

    U.S. Navy Band

    U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz spoke during the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers performance at the United Nations fireworks viewing party on Pier 57 on July 4, 2026 in New York City. The United Nations fireworks viewing party is an annual event hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and part of the Navy Band’s support of the International Naval Review. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9793787
    VIRIN: 260704-N-ES124-1052
    Resolution: 5697x3803
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party. [Image 42 of 42], by MCPO Lera League, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.
    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York City
    Navy Band
    Cruisers
    4th of July 2026
    INR 250 NYC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery