U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform on Pier 57 at the United Nations fireworks viewing party.

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Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca performs the National Anthem at the United Nations fireworks viewing party on Pier 57 on July 4, 2026 in New York City. The United Nations fireworks viewing party is an annual event hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and part of the Navy Band’s support of the International Naval Review. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.