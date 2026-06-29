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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 16 of 16]

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, far left, Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, second from right, and Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, far right, are interviewed by journalist Laura Jarrett during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and International Aerial Review 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marks the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services' enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9793596
    VIRIN: 260704-N-WO404-1709
    Resolution: 4296x3437
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Jonathan Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday
    Sail4th 250 Brings International Tall Ships and Military Aircraft into New York City for America’s 250th Birthday

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