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    International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250 [Image 3 of 3]

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    International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250

    CITY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Behrend 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 4, 2026) - The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, fly over the New York Harbour during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250 in New York, July 4, 2026. The Parade of Sail marked the opening of INR 250, a multinational maritime celebration commemorating the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and the nation, honoring the sea services' enduring commitment to defending the United States and strengthening partnerships with allied and partner nations. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch—constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9793341
    VIRIN: 260704-N-KG461-1316
    Resolution: 4185x2354
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CITY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250
    International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250
    International Naval Review (INR) 250 Parade of Sail and Aerial Review 250

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    4TH OF JULY
    U.S. NAVY
    INR 250

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